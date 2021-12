Manny Diaz set the tone quickly when he first had a chance to speak to the Penn State defense for the first time. The new Nittany Lion defensive coordinator was all business. “He came into the meeting, slick hair back, chest poking out and stuff like that,” senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “I was like, ‘yeah this guy is serious.’ .... Just so much confidence, you could feel his confidence as he’s speaking to us. From that moment, I was like, yeah, this guy is the real deal. He’s gonna be great.”

PENN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO