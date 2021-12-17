ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🔑 Keys to Texans vs. Jaguars, Week 15 | Extra Points

houstontexans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Dougherty and Wade Smith share their keys...

www.houstontexans.com

AOL Corp

Reporter says Urban Meyer’s lawyers acknowledged that the ex-Jaguars head coach kicked Josh Lambo

Before he lost his job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer refuted Josh Lambo's account that he kicked him during a team practice. On Monday, the reporter who broke the news said that Meyer's lawyers acknowledged that the ex-coach actually did kick the former Jaguars kicker. They only attempted to dispute how hard he kicked him, according to Rick Stroud. The Tampa Bay Times reporter made the revelation on "The Rich Eisen Show" while detailing frantic moments leading up to the publication of the story that preceded Meyer's firing by hours.
Wade Smith
houstontexans.com

Rex Burkhead pushes through rain, injury in run game vs. Jaguars | Daily Brew

In the Houston Texans' 30-16 win in Jacksonville, Rex Burkhead finished with a team-high 41 yards rushing on 16 carries and one catch for six yards, despite dealing with a hip injury and heavy rain. "The rain started pouring down, so we knew the run game was going to have...
houstontexans.com

Houston Texans DB Tremon Smith Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The NFL has named Houston Texans DB Tremon Smith the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in the team's 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. This marks the first Player of the Week award of his NFL career and the team's first Special Teams award since Week 15 of the 2019 campaign.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
FanSided

Watch: Vikings, Kirk Cousins hung out to dry by refs on interception

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a brutal interception against the Chicago Bears. But the refs may have missed a penalty. The Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of the playoff race, and had the chance to improve their odds with a victory over the rival Chicago Bears on Monday night. They needed quarterback Kirk Cousins to not make any mistakes and play a clean game in primetime.
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 16

So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Sign Veteran Defensive Back

The secondary has been just one of the Baltimore Ravens units that’s taken major losses during the 2021 season. With just three weeks to go, the AFC playoff contenders decided to add some insurance to the group. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley...
