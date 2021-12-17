🔑 Keys to Texans vs. Jaguars, Week 15 | Extra Points

Before he lost his job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer refuted Josh Lambo's account that he kicked him during a team practice. On Monday, the reporter who broke the news said that Meyer's lawyers acknowledged that the ex-coach actually did kick the former Jaguars kicker. They only attempted to dispute how hard he kicked him, according to Rick Stroud. The Tampa Bay Times reporter made the revelation on "The Rich Eisen Show" while detailing frantic moments leading up to the publication of the story that preceded Meyer's firing by hours.
In the Houston Texans' 30-16 win in Jacksonville, Rex Burkhead finished with a team-high 41 yards rushing on 16 carries and one catch for six yards, despite dealing with a hip injury and heavy rain. "The rain started pouring down, so we knew the run game was going to have...
The NFL has named Houston Texans DB Tremon Smith the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in the team's 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. This marks the first Player of the Week award of his NFL career and the team's first Special Teams award since Week 15 of the 2019 campaign.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
The Dallas Cowboys offense is at less than peak efficiency these days. After exploding out of the gates early this season, they’ve been running in mud since the start of November. Since Week 9, Dallas’ offense has only rated 24th in the NFL in EPA. Given Week 9...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
The Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was an ugly one for Tom Brady and that's because it marked the first time in 15 years that he's been shut out in a game. It also marked the first time ever that he's been blanked at home. Over the...
The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a brutal interception against the Chicago Bears. But the refs may have missed a penalty. The Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of the playoff race, and had the chance to improve their odds with a victory over the rival Chicago Bears on Monday night. They needed quarterback Kirk Cousins to not make any mistakes and play a clean game in primetime.
So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
The secondary has been just one of the Baltimore Ravens units that’s taken major losses during the 2021 season. With just three weeks to go, the AFC playoff contenders decided to add some insurance to the group. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley...
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks seem to be crossing an impasse, but with his no-trade clause, he may be in the driver’s seat. Would he waive his no-trade clause for the Denver Broncos?. Per Jordan Schultz, host of the Pull Up Podcast & Playoff Pod, Russell Wilson would...
