Raiders Week 15 Game Postponed Until Monday

By Aidan Champion
 6 days ago

The Raiders' Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to Monday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

This move comes after a recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases on the Browns roster.

The game is one of three Week 15 contests to have been rescheduled, including the Washington Football Team vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Los Angeles Rams, both of which will be played on Tuesday.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL said in a statement on Friday.

"We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community."

The Raiders' game with Cleveland will air on the NFL Network on Monday at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT.

Las Vegas, NV
