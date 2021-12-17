Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.

