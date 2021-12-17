ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Noah Strackbein
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns' COVID-19 outbreak continues as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tests positive for the virus, according to ESPN's Kimberley Martin. The Browns are now over 20 positive COVID-19 cases within...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Yardbarker

NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#Las Vegas Raiders#Steelers
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
TMZ.com

NFL Star Vincent Jackson Died Of Chronic Alcohol Use, Autopsy Reveals

Former NFL star Vincent Jackson died of chronic alcohol use, autopsy results -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- revealed. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office released the findings Wednesday ... calling the manner of death "natural." As we previously reported, Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room on...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers start to have serious COVID problems on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy