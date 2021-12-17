ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Former UFC strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha retires from MMA

By Kristen King
Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudia Gadelha has decided to retire from mixed martial arts. Gadelha was removed from official UFC rankings on Friday afternoon, with no reason for her removal being given at the time. In a report from Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, it was then revealed that the former one-time...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Person
Angela Hill
Person
Yan Xiaonan
Person
Ayaka Hamasaki
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Jessica Aguilar
Person
Cerrone
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar, ‘moron’ Dana White blasted by UFC legend over alleged conspiracy

UFC legend Mark Hunt has taken a wild dig at Brock Lesnar and UFC president Dana White on social media. One of the most crucial part UFC fighters have to go through in every fight is making weight. Heavyweight Justin Tafa recently didn’t make it during the weigh-ins for his fight against Harry Hunsucker and was declared as the first heavyweight fighter to ever miss weight in the history of the promotion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Strawweight#Combat#Mma Fighting#Instagram#Brazilian#Invicta
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Jake Paul says Woodley rematch will be a 'bank robbery'

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul said his Saturday rematch against Tyron Woodley will be a "bank robbery" after defeating the former MMA champion in August. The brash 24-year-old arrived at Thursday's news conference dressed in a ski mask after his previously scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropped out with a broken rib and chest infection.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bloody Elbow

Dana White: Nunes vs. Pena 2 ‘will crush’ Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm numbers

UFC president Dana White has high expectations for the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes. Peña dethroned Nunes at UFC 269 earlier this month via second-round rear-naked choke in what is widely considered one of the greatest upsets in UFC history. The performance from Nunes was in stark contrast to her other appearances in the Octagon, the bulk of which accounted for her remarkable five-year reign over two divisions. The ‘Lioness’ alluded to something being wrong with her body during her post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, and White confirmed that was indeed the case that night.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘Make that $20’ million - Masvidal counters Jake Paul’s offer, says UFC needs to get a piece

It seems terribly unlikely that any fighter still under UFC contract is going to get a chance to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring. The celebrity pugilist has made a habit of calling out UFC stars as he continues his still-developing PPV boxing career, and has already bested Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice now), most recently picking up a violent KO victory over the former welterweight champion.
UFC
The Independent

Dana White tells Francis Ngannou he can leave UFC

UFC president Dana White says star Francis Ngannou can leave the promotion at the end of his contract if he wants.The fighter and his representatives have had a tension-filled relationship with the UFC with Ngannou criticising them publicly. White says if he is that unhappy he should leave.White told ESPN: “Look, if you want to be with us, we’d love to have you. If you don’t want to be with us, no problem. It’s all good. I think his contract, and this is off the top of my head, if he wins he still has time with us after this...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Tyron Woodley receives 60-day medical suspension after brutal Jake Paul KO

Tyron Woodley has been medically suspended for 60 days following his brutal sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul this past Saturday. Woodley and Paul were involved in yet another tentative fight that appeared to be on its way to decision, a result that was just seen months ago after their initial meeting in August. However, one perfectly timed right hand from the ‘Problem Child’ sent the ‘Chosen One’ to the canvas in violent fashion, which resulted in the fight being stopped in the sixth round. The former UFC welterweight champion remained on the canvas and was tended to by the ringside physicians, but eventually returned to his feet. Woodley said he was “good” shortly after and stayed in the ring for a few minutes.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy