UFC

Claudia Gadelha Declares Retirement From MMA, Departs UFC Roster

By Jack Wannan
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC title challenger Claudia Gadelha has reportedly indicated her intention to retire from MMA. Gadelha recently notified the UFC of her plan to stop competing in the sport, per a report from Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting. The recent story explained that Gadelha is no longer on the UFC roster...

www.mmanews.com

