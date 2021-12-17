People share joy of the holiday spirit in metro Detroit

At the Birmingham First United Methodist Church, the community came together to hold a drive-up concert raising money for Cass Community Social Services from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Cass Community Social Services helps so many in need from the homeless or hungry to developmentally disabled in Detroit. Rev. Faith Fowler hosted a livestreamed fundraiser featuring the concert and people gave back.

“I think that is the true spirit of Christmas. It is how can you give back,” said Lola Rushin, donor relations administrator at Cass Community Social Services.

You can take part in the fundraiser virtually at casscommunity.org/imagine/ .

At Campus Martius, Lucinda Bailey gave her time volunteering as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

“It touched my heart,” she said.

Bailey gave back to the organization that she says also helped her when she struggled to get beds for her children.

“It is making me grateful for what I have,” Bailey said.

“We walked over because we saw the ice skating rink. And we are like, this is Christmas. This is so beautiful. We have to be inside this space,” said Gail Taylor of the Hour Generation Foundation.

“And we are actually here to do an event for Jerami Grant’s Hour Generation Foundation,” explained Beverly Grant-Holston, the proud mom of Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant.

His family is in town to take part in an event giving gifts to children in need, and 7 Action News just happened to catch up with them as they enjoyed Campus Martius.

“We love holidays and Christmas. Christmas is one of our favorite holidays and it is a great time to give back,” said Jaelin Grant, Jerami Grant’s brother.

“It is all about family and building communities. It is an overwhelmingly positive feeling,” Taylor said.

“And also getting to know Detroit. It is really amazing. Downtown is lively. We are excited to be here,” Grant-Holston said.

In Eastpointe, 12-year-old Dominic Miller carried on a tradition with his mom Rose-Marie. They collected pajamas and toys then dropped them off Friday morning to shelters for families in need. His mom says he just wanted to make a difference.

"There was a lot of people homeless, sleeping on benches, eating out of trashcans, and it really bothered him and he though he needed to do something to better his community,” Rose-Marie Miller said of her son.