COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are starting to ramp back up. CRMC had 40 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from a recent low of 31 on Dec. 2. According to a CRMC Facebook post, 33 of the 40 are not vaccinated, and none of the 10 patients in the ICU or the eight on ventilators are vaccinated.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 17 DAYS AGO