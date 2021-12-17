Bay Area officials urge booster shot, predict omicron surge

Bay Area health officers are urging that all eligible people get a booster to protect against the rapidly spreading omicron variant .

The statement, announced Friday, comes as public health officials anticipate a dramatic increase in omicron cases over the next few weeks due to a surge seen in Europe.

The United Kingdom currently has more COVID-19 cases than at any time during the 2-year pandemic, as evidence suggests that omicron spreads more rapidly than other variants.

"If a surge causes many thousands of new cases per day, even a small percentage of that total entering our hospitals will overwhelm healthcare delivery systems," officials warned.

People at least 16-years-old are eligible to receive a booster shot if six months have passed since their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or two months have passed since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Everyone due for a booster dose should get one as soon as they can," Dr. Nicholas Moss, Health Officer for Alameda County, said.

Marin County reported its first omicron case Friday. Santa Clara County health officials were a step head on Thursday, "strongly" urging COVID-19 boosters as they confirmed ten omicron cases.