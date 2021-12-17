ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blank Stare: Kim Kardashian Expresses Regret For Telling Kanye West To Take off His MAGA Hat

 6 days ago

Kim Kardashian got candid about her ex-husband, Kanye West’s exploits while rocking his red cape, aka his MAGA hat .

The reality star and now aspiring lawyer is now expressing regret for asking Coonye West not to wear that stupid MAGA hat during his SNL appearance to express his absurd support for the worst president we have ever had, Donald Trump. Kardashian spoke on her handling of that situation in a recent interview with journalist athlete Bari Weiss, where she also shared her two cents on “cancel culture.”

“Why should he take that [MAGA hat] off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV?” Kardashian asked. “Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”

“If I worried about every last thing that someone said and I had to try to change it, then I would never be me,” she further added. “Anyone wouldn’t be them!” Kardashian further explained that her former husband’s well-deserved backlash for donning the problematic headwear affected her because she is not a “rule-breaker,” leading to her asking him to stop wearing it.

Speaking on cancel culture, Kardashian, who describes herself as neutral and supports both Democrat and Republican policies (rolls eyes), called it the “most ridiculous thing.” She claims she has witnessed members on both sides of the political aisle “discussing their thoughts on it — in rehabilitation and freedom of speech,” adding, “I’ve never really been into cancel culture.”

Kardashian is currently finalizing her divorce from Kanye West despite his many pleas for his wife to come back while his alleged current girlfriend is allegedly living with him.

What a mess.

buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Elle

Why Kanye West Is Still ‘Seeing’ Model Vinetria While Trying to Reconcile With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may both be seeing new people, but West hasn’t given up his public pursuit of convincing Kardashian to reconcile with him and call off their divorce. Last week, Kardashian filed to become legally single, with a source telling Page Six that “she thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house.” West has been seeing model Vinetria while Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson for the past month.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
romper.com

North West Surprised Her Mom Kim Kardashian When She Briefly Went Live On TikTok

It was really only a matter of time before 8-year-old North West, oldest daughter of wildly famous Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, decided to try her hand at social media fame. Or at the very least, tried to take matters into her own hands. After North and her mom started their own TikTok account, it seems North decided to go live without checking to make sure it was OK. Spoiler alert. It was not OK with her mom at all.
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Hangs A Christmas Stocking For Kanye West After Asking Court To Declare Her Legally Single & Drop His Last Name

Kim Kardashian stunted on TikTok, showing off her fabulous decorations that included a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. On Sunday, December 12, the KKW beauty founder delighted her followers with a tour of her Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion that was fully decorated for the holidays. Kardashian showed her not one, but two decorated Christmas trees, elaborate holiday decor and more. Meanwhile, eagle eyed fans couldn't help but notice the stocking dedicated to her baby daddy that was hung on the mantel.
fox40jackson.com

Kim Kardashian sounds off on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-year sentence: 'Makes me so sick'

Kim Kardashian became the latest public figure to speak out about the 110-year sentence for Colorado truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. Aguilera-Mederos, who was 23 at the time of the crash, was sentenced in Colorado last Monday to 110 years in prison after he was found guilty on 27 counts in the 2019 crash that killed four people and injured others. However, because the driver was not under the influence and investigators determined that the brakes on the truck merely failed, many are arguing that his sentence is too harsh, including Kardashian.
Fox News

Kim Kardashian files to be legally single hours after Kanye West asks to reconcile during performance: report

Kanye West doesn’t want Kim Kardashian to "Runaway" anymore – and is once again pleading with his estranged wife for reconciliation. The rapper-producer, 44, said as much during the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. At the show, he named the reality star while he dedicated the single from "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" to Kardashian, 41.
CinemaBlend

How Kim Kardashian May Set A New Trend In Her Divorce From Kanye West

Normally, the Kardashians are credited with setting trends for impossible hourglass figures and risky fashion choices. (They are also simultaneously criticized for those aspects.) However, Kim Kardashian is going in a different direction lately when it comes to her personal affairs. She filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, in February and, while the legal proceedings are still ongoing, they might just establish a new trend as well.
CinemaBlend

Amid Kanye West's Reconciliation Attempts, Kim Kardashian Had Kind Words For Him While Accepting Award

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Rumors swirled around the state of their marriage, before Kardashian formally filed for divorce back in February. The two kept their distance for a while before reuniting for some public outings with their kids (and solely with one another). And recently, West has made it clear that he wants his wife back. Kardashian hasn’t spoken publicly on that front, but she did share some kind words for her soon-to-be-ex-husband while accepting a major fashion award.
