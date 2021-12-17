ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hospital innovation skyrockets in 2021: 10 notable initiatives from Northwell, Cleveland Clinic & more

By Jackie Drees
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral hospitals and health systems accelerated innovation efforts this year, from spinning out new artificial intelligence-powered healthcare companies to inking collaborations focused on digital health, hospital-at-home offerings and data analytics. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare innovation projects that hospitals and health systems rolled out in 2021, as...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic Health System records 10,000th COVID-19 antibody treatment

Clinicians at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System recently performed their 10,000th COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion. "We know this lifesaving treatment has reduced the number of patients requiring hospitalization for severe disease and ultimately has helped improve patient outcomes," Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, said in a Dec. 20 news release. "This is especially relevant, as Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months. In recent weeks, we have seen increases in the number of patients with COVID-19 needing care, and that number is expected to remain elevated."
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
13 WHAM

Northwell Health Nurses from NYC arrive in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Nurses from Northwell Health will provide much-needed staffing support to Strong Memorial Hospital by taking on patient care duties in the hospital’s ED and ICU. A cohort of eight Northwell Health Nurses and an administrative support team member recently flew into Rochester from New York...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Atrium Health#Northwell Health#Becker S Hospital Review#Trinity Health#Truveta#Ai#Ibm#The Cleveland Clinic#Jobsohio#Intermountain Healthcare#Amazon Care#Moving Health Home#Ascension Ventures
beckershospitalreview.com

Northwell sends nurses to Upstate New York hospitals hit with COVID-19 surge

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has sent nurses to two Upstate hospitals amid a COVID-19 surge in western New York. The nurses will support staff at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and the University of Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Northwell said Dec. 12. Northwell's team of 16 clinical professionals and two team leads, which includes intensive care, emergency department and medical-surgical nurses, will be deployed for two weeks.They were dispatched Dec. 11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Healthcare IT News

Duke, Mayo Clinic, others launch innovative AI collaboration

At the virtual HIMSS Machine Learning & AI for Healthcare event on Tuesday afternoon, artificial intelligence researchers and technology leaders from Duke, Mayo Clinic and UC Berkeley and others will unveil their new Health AI Partnership. Designed as an "innovation and learning network" to help to enable safer and more...
TECHNOLOGY
Cleveland Jewish News

Report: Cleveland Clinic’s benefit to community in 2020 $1.31 billion

Cleveland Clinic released its latest community benefit report indicating the health system contributed $1.31 billion in benefit for its operations in Ohio, Nevada and Florida in 2020. This marks an increase from $1.18 billion in 2019, according to a Dec. 8 news release. Cleveland Clinic’s community benefit is a measure...
CLEVELAND, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Strong Memorial Hospital gets help with nurses from Northwell, but will other struggling hospitals get assistance?

Throughout the fall we’ve heard state officials like Governor Kathy Hochul promise additional staff and resources to hospitals and facilities struggling to remain at full-manpower after the COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect. The mandate, which took effect for healthcare workers at qualifying facilities in late-September, became fully-enforceable in...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
beckershospitalreview.com

5 emerging trends in health IT for 2022

Hospitals, health systems and patients continued to fuel and embrace evolutions in health IT this year amid steady industry growth and adaptations to new challenges. Here are five health IT trends CIOs are watching for next year, from digital health advancements to innovation and cybersecurity. 1. Digital health funding shatters...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

6 hospitals seeking CHROs

Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief human resources officers in the last month. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 1. San Ramon (Calif.) Medical Center is seeking a chief human resources officer. 2....
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

Northwell Launches Virtual Clinical Trial to Reduce Cardiovascular Disease in Black Community

– The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of Northwell Health, recently received a $150k grant from TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, to launch a new research program and the first clinical trial to reduce cardiovascular disease in the Black community and determine the best behavioral interventions to lower Cardiovascular disease (CVD).
ATLANTA, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Optum exec joins HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast as CMO

Jonathan Clarke, MD, was appointed CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, effective Jan. 1. Dr. Clarke most recently served as the chief clinical executive at Oxford VR, an Optum Ventures company that provides behavioral healthcare services through virtual reality, a Dec. 14 news release shared with Becker's said. He previously served as a regional medical director for Envision Healthcare in Dallas.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health plans $169M bed tower at North Carolina hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is planning to build a $169 million bed tower at Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center. The tower will add 150,000 square feet to the hospital and boost its overall bed count from 154 to 174, the health system said in a Dec. 17 news release. The project also calls for renovating 50,000 square feet of existing space in the medical center.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy