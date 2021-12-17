ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal government sends out final round of enhanced monthly child tax credits

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

The federal government has sent out the final round of monthly enhanced child tax credits for the year - and maybe for good.

MassLive.com

Child Tax Credit: Final stimulus payment will be this week but more money could come if Congress takes action

Unless additional funding is provided, the final round of child tax credits will be distributed to bank accounts on Wednesday. The White House said a fourth stimulus check would be up to Congress as Biden is focused on his $1.8 trillion families plan. The president has proposed an extension of the increased child tax credit through 2025, which analysts estimate could essentially halve child poverty.
FOXBusiness

IRS to deliver final child tax credit payment of 2021 to 36M families

Millions of parents across the U.S. can expect to receive some extra cash this week, when the IRS will start distributing the sixth and final payment from the expanded child tax credit. Roughly $16 billion has been sent to 36 million families, the Treasury Department and IRS said in a...
UPI News

IRS sends last expanded child tax credit checks

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The IRS on Wednesday is sending out what could be the last child tax credit checks, started in July under the federal government's pandemic relief programs. The $300-per-child checks have helped millions of working families make ends meet, economists say. When the payments end, millions of...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

To achieve their full potential, enhanced child tax payments must remain monthly

Perhaps the most important anti-poverty, counter-inflationary provision amidst all the new ideas in the president’s Build Back Better agenda is its reinvestment in an old policy that – plain and simply – works. The extension of an enhanced child tax credit (CTC) through 2022 will help lift millions of American families out of poverty, ease the burdens of rising costs, and expand opportunities for the middle class.
KVIA

Child tax credit close to lapsing as December checks go out

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s one of the most far-reaching of all the federal aid programs launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. The expanded child tax credit puts up to $300 per child directly into the bank accounts of families on the 15th of every month. But the last checks will go out Wednesday, with the program expiring unless Congress revives it for 2022. The Jan. 15 checks are in flux as lawmakers try to push President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion social and environmental package into law. Studies show families are spending the money on food, school supplies and child care.
