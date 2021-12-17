11-year-old Plainview girl becomes published author, donates proceeds for education in India

She may only be in sixth grade, but she's already a published author.

Ria Arjun, 11, is proving age is just a number when it comes to making a mark in the literary world.

At age 9, Ria wrote a book titled "The Adventure Begins." By age 10, her book was published.

"I've always enjoyed reading and the world that it really creates for me, and I wanted to make those worlds for others," she says.

Ria says she knew she had a book in her since she was a little girl.

"I think it's really the drive that I have in me. Because my biggest inspirations are my parents, and they always told me, you know, 'Keep on going, you have to keep on reaching your goals, don't stop now,'" she says.

Ria didn't stop even when COVID-19 shut down her school. She penned the book in her free time while on remote learning.

In one of the stories, Ria accentuated the positives of the pandemic.

"We brought out her side of the story and how she actually brought families together," she says.

She's donating proceeds from book sales to pay for the education of students in her native India.

Old Bethpage Elementary School teacher John Givargidze says Ria's mission speaks volumes about her character.

"That's really what education is about. It's more than just learning the alphabet and how to add and subtract. It's, you know, just really being a good person," he says.

Ria's book is being sold on Amazon , Barnes & Noble and Google Books .