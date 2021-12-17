Madrona raises $120M extension fund for portfolio companies

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO