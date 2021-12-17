ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music in the Morning: Ben Brown

fox7austin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Brown performs his song "When Fear Disappears"...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad-Cities Times

SHANE BROWN: A music nerd offers top picks for 2021

As a lifelong card-carrying music nerd, there's a few things you can always be sure of. If you're in my car, I will definitely play bands you've never heard of and tell you way more about them than you ever cared to know. I will always be up for a debate with fellow audiophiles on the internet and within the magical confines of the nearest record shop. And every December, like the swallows returning to Capistrano, I will tell you my picks for the best albums of the year.
MUSIC
Sand Hills Express

Vince Guaraldi’s classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” music

How did this song ever become a classic? It’s kind of a melancholy waltz, and the chords are really complicated. It’s not “Jingle Bells” … it’s jazz!. It’s story begins in 1965, when CBS asked producer Lee Mendelson if he could put together a Christmas special in six months.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sayonara#Sorrow
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Crocodile Dundee’ actor David Gulpilil, indigenous legend, dead at 68

David Gulpilil, the legendary indigenous Australian actor who earned international acclaim in Paul Hogan’s “Crocodile Dundee” and Rolf de Heer’s “Charlie’s Country,” has died after a four-year battle with lung cancer. He was 68. The award-winning thespian’s passing was announced Monday via a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall:...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Gone Too Soon! The Music World Morns: The Roots Co-Founder And Longtime Bassist Leonard "Hub" Hubbard Who Passed Away At Age 62

The music community and the world of hip-hop has lost one of their own. Leonard Nelson "Hub" Hubbard, one of the founders of The Roots and their longtime bassist, has passed away at the age of 62. His wife Stephanie broke the news on Thursday and since then there has been an outpouring of emotional tributes on social media by the people who knew him best.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Jack Hedley, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ Star, Dies at 92

Jack Hedley, who appeared in films including “For Your Eyes Only” opposite Roger Moore, died on Dec. 11. He was 92. His death was confirmed by a notice in The Times of London, which reads: “[Hedley] died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.” The actor racked up 99 credits in a career spanning five decades as well as numerous appearances in the theater. Born in London as Jack Hawkins, he changed his last name at the outset of his...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Jack Hedley, ‘Lawrence Of Arabia’ Star, Dies at 92

Unfortunately, British-born actor Jack Hedley has passed away at the age of 92. The death followed “a short illness bravely borne” and occurred on December 11th. Per his own request, no funeral will be held. If you don’t recognize his name, you may recognize his face from the earlier James Bond days. He joined the project during Roger Moore’s run as the titular 007 agent.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Nana Project’: Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould & Will Peltz To Star In Mockumentary From Director Robin Givens

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar and Golden Globe winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King, Hustlers), Nolan Gould (Modern Family, Friends with Benefits) and Will Peltz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Manifest) have signed on to star in The Nana Project, a mockumentary-style comedy from actor-director Robin Givens (Haunted Trail, Horror Noire), which is scheduled to enter production in the Atlanta area in January. The film is set primarily in Timeless Acres Retirement Home and follows feisty chess master Helen “Nana” Lewis (Ruehl) and her estranged grandsons, Andrew (Gould) and Cody (Peltz). With the support of Nana’s resident friends, the family embarks on a road...
MOVIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
redlandscommunitynews.com

Brass quintet will perform ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ music and more

This gold-standard brass quintet always delivers with arrangements that are clever, exciting and fun. The program “Christmas Time is Here” will feature the beloved Vince Guaraldi music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as mixing Baroque selections with many seasonal classics. Renowned for joyous performances...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Ohad Ben-Ari's New Work "Apoplexy"

The Violin Channel recently discussed the piece with Israeli composer Ohad Ben-Ari. "Apoplexy was commissioned by the Guadagnini Foundation for its first International Violin Competition," told The Violin Channel. "I chose to pay homage to a legendary Guadagnini owner and one of the greatest violinists-composers of all times, Eugène Ysaÿe. Albeit not a violinist myself, I grew up with a violinist sister, and the solo violin repertoire has always fascinated me. I recall the great impact Ysaÿe’s music had on me when I first heard it. In tribute to this music, I integrated some of the techniques Ysaÿe had used in his writing.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Austin Chamber Music Center presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Austin Chamber Music Center will present a live concert featuring of favorite tunes from the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas. Celebrate the season with the original Charlie Brown music of Vince Guaraldi featuring pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, drummer David Sierra, and special guests, plus, the chance to meet Snoopy in the lobby.
AUSTIN, TX
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Paisley, Zac Brown Band to headline Put-in-Bay music fest

PUT-IN-BAY — Two of country music's biggest superstar acts, Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band, will headline the Bash on the Bay 2022 concert event on Put-in-Bay. The two-day event takes place Aug. 24-25. "Paisley is a multi-award-winning entertainer, including Academy of Country Music Awards, Video of Year winner...
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
Ok Magazine

Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce With Ex Jodi, 'American Pickers' Star Reportedly Ordered To Shell Out Millions In Alimony

Mike Wolfe has reportedly finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Wolfe over a year after the reality TV duo called it quits. Jodi slapped the American Pickers star with divorce papers in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," and according to a new report, Mike has been ordered to shell out millions to his ex as part of their divorce agreement.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy