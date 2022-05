Character designs for Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse transform characters such as Black Cat and Kraven the Hunter into Spider-Man variants. The publisher is dipping its toes back into the Spider-Verse in August, as writer Dan Slott makes his return to the Spider-Man franchise after penning his stories for a decade. Edge of Spider-Verse is a five-issue miniseries debuting in August that will bring the Spider-Verse saga to a cataclysmic conclusion later this year in The End of Spider-Verse. But before the Spider-Verse comes to a close, Marvel is giving a sneak peek at the Edge of Spider-Verse character designs for new versions of Black Cat, Kraven, and more.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO