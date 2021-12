Each year, the Architect of the Capitol spruces up the Capitol’s west front lawn with a tremendous Christmas tree. While the tradition of trimming a tree at the Capitol goes back more than 50 years, the current tradition of the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service providing the tree began in 1970. This year’s 84-foot white fir tree hails from Six Rivers National Forest in California. Each year, the grounds division of the Architect of the Capitol is tasked with selecting a tree from a list of nominations provided by the nine national regions of the Forest Service.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO