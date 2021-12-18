Man sentenced for role in killing of beloved West Philly activist

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An accomplice in the murder of a beloved West Philadelphia activist was sentenced for his role in the crime nearly five years ago.

Isaiah Reels pleaded guilty in 2019 to third-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Winnie Harris. Reels admitted to being an accomplice in a robbery on Feb. 2, 2017, during which another man, Nelson Giddings, shot and killed Harris.

Prosecutors say they targeted the wrong house.

Another woman, Lakesha McGruder, was arrested in the hallway of the courthouse in 2019 during that plea hearing. She was eventually convicted of planning the attack that was intended for the house next door.

Prosecutors say Reels admitted wrongdoing from the get-go and had been helpful to authorities in piecing together the crime.

Harris was a beloved community activist in the Powelton neighborhood and was the acting executive director of a local gardening nonprofit. Prosecutors say she tried to fight back with a baseball bat.

Her daughter fought through tears during her victim impact statements, telling Reels she wants him to do better in life.

"If nobody ever said it to you, Isaiah, I will say it. Your life isn’t worthless just like my mom’s life wasn’t worthless. We’re all carrying the trauma from that day. No amount of years will bring her back or make this right. My mom is in a box and now you’re in another box. It’s trauma on top of trauma. The only person to help stop the cycle of trauma is Isaiah," she told him.

"Try to just do one thing a day to stop the cycle of trauma. Try to heal something every day. Start with yourself, but just try and not give up because even if you’re in that box you can still do something. Just try."

Reels told the judge he was “very, very, deeply sorry” for his role and what happened to Harris.

The judge sentenced him to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison.