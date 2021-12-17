Power outages linger in SE Wisconsin following strong winds

More than 7,800 customers in Wisconsin - more than 3,754 in the southeast corner of the state - are still out of power following strong winds this week, We Energies' outage map shows Friday evening.

We Energies officials said Thursday they hope to have power fully restored to their customers by Saturday.

The company said Friday morning that their crews have restored power to 145,000 customers so far and expect to have 98 percent of customers restored by Friday night.

We Energies adds they have called additional crews from across the Midwest to assist in restoring power in Wisconsin. That's in addition to the 200 workers already in the field, the company said.

The strong winds overnight Wednesday were joined by three confirmed tornadoes in western Wisconsin. The National Weather Service said the twisters were EF-2 in strength and that winds were 111-135 miles per hour in that area.

You can view We Energies' outage map on their website.

