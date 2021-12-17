ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Make of the CDC's Latest on the J&J COVID Vaccine Going Forward

 6 days ago

The CDC recently endorsed the advisory committee's recommendation that people should receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot, leaving some questions and concerns for the public. Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, spoke to Cheddar about the shift in the agency's stance, and what it might mean. "If you already have it, any side effects are already long past," he said. "Going forward is what they're saying. That getting a booster you should get the Moderna or the Pfizer booster, and I don't think they're encouraging anyone to get de novo Johnson & Johnson as their first shot anymore.

Cassandra Knight
4d ago

well at this point I don't believe anything that comes from the CDC or the FDA or our government so if they're saying this is not good for me I think that it might be good for me maybe they're constantly fasting Johnson and Johnson because it's actually more like any other vaccine unlike fisa or moderna what type of biotech and MRN in the vaccines I rather stay old school then try to go to this new s*** regardless I don't want to get any of these vaccines but if I had to choose one it would definitely be Johnson and Johnson simply because the CDC and my government and the FDA said not to

Susan Bickly
4d ago

J&J is a regular vaccine, not mNRA, and past reports have shown it to be better at fighting covid, including. the delta variant, AND it's efficacy lasted longer than the others. I've had it, I'm old, I'm fine. it needs to be continued as a choice. if not a choice, I will be on the side of anti-vaxxers. GIVE PEOPLE A CHOICE.

Janet Dishler
4d ago

wrong! I got J&J and had no side effects unlike everyone else I know that got sick with Moderna and Phizer! My healthcare PC doctor recommends all her patients get the same booster they got as their initial shot. like she said,which makes more sense to me is that you know what your reaction was to your initial one,you don't know what a different one as a booster is going to react in your system!

