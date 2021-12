Brittany is the Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Growth Partners, an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm. Do any other marketers remember cruising into 2020 on the tail end of a viral holiday ad for Peloton? The ad featured a woman — dubbed “Peloton Wife“ (paywall) online afterward — whose husband gifted her the company’s stationary bike for the holidays. It went on to show her recording her journey with the Peloton. The ad was later heavily criticized online. Needless to say, in December 2019, the controversial spot caused quite the stir. It even resulted in a response advertisement from Ryan Reynolds himself.

