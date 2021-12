A new Forza Horizon 5 “hotfix” update is hitting consoles and PCs today, with the issues of vanishing vehicles and infinite save loops at the center of attention. The update comes in at just under 850MB on Xbox Series (v3.417.812.0), with slightly larger downloads noted on other platforms, so it isn’t quite as large as the first hotfix or the most recent update. However the range of issues it’s aimed at is also slightly less broad.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO