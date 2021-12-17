Mayfield, Browns meet Raiders after move due to COVID cases

The Green Bay Packers see wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and nose tackle Kenny Clark go on the COVID list ahead of their Christmas Day home game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Though they have the best record in football, the Green Bay Packers had to place wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
The Green Bay Packers are 11-3 and sit atop the NFC standings. They are coming off a thrilling 31-30 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens. In the victory, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and tied Brett Favre for the most passing TDs in franchise history with 442. One of...
The Cleveland Browns got off to a sluggish start this Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, trailing 10-0 at halftime. Despite not having their head coach and starting quarterback, they made a furious comeback in the second half. Browns quarterback Nick Mullens gave the Browns a 14-13 lead with less...
With a career-high 15.0 sacks in 14 games, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has been the cornerstone of the team’s defense this year. Unfortunately, head coach Kevin Stefanski has a troubling update on his star pass rusher. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Stefanski said that an MRI...
The Cleveland Browns are one of many teams who have been plagued by the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL. Along with this, they are now dealing with injuries, and a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided updates on both Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett Tuesday afternoon.
“I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available,” SI colleague Albert Brener said on Cleveland radio on Wednesday. 12 hours ago. Houston Texans Get Zero Pro Bowlers: NFL Tracker. Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we...
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
Daniel Carlson kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play Monday to give Las Vegas a 16-14 victory at Cleveland and boost the Raiders' NFL playoff hopes. Forced to kick again, Carlson again right-footed the ball down the middle, and the Raiders finally tasted victory.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are residing in the AFC North basement, dealing with COVID-19 complications and playing two road games in a span of six days. Yet they remain in the mix for a second straight playoff berth.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
A Georgia high school quarterback and class of 2022 recruit has died after complications from a routine surgery. Robbie Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing undisclosed complications, his Roswell High School football coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died Wednesday morning, his family...
