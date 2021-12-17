Hawai’i Gas Makes Organizational Changes To Focus on Clean Energy Goals

In response to Shane Dixon Kavanaugh’s Dec. 12 article “Portland awarded $12M clean energy contract to executive with long history of financial misdeeds, unpaid taxes”: Excellent decision to allow a reporter enough time to investigate this story, and excellent reporting as well. I was a long-time government employee and continue to be a strong supporter of local government. But the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability’s response to what The Oregonian/OregonLive uncovered – “We’ll absolutely be looking at this in terms of process and use it as a painful lesson not to let this ever happen again”— is not sufficient. It can’t be allowed to happen this time. The statement by city officials that they plan to delay execution of the contract must result in the contract’s invalidation. I trust The Oregonian/OregonLive to keep us informed on this issue.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO