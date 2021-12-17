ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawai’i Gas Makes Organizational Changes To Focus on Clean Energy Goals

Cover picture for the articleHawaiʻi Gas has made organizational changes to better focus on its clean energy goals, with four leaders promoted to implement the company’s strategy to integrate sustainability into its core business operations. The promotions:. Kevin Nishimura, VP of Operations, now oversees the clean energy and innovation group to...

finextra.com

The future of ESGtech: Goal 7 - Affordable and clean energy

Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. This is an extract from Finextra's The Future of ESGTech 2022 report. Focus target 7.a: By 2030, enhance international cooperation to facilitate access to clean energy research and technology, including renewable energy, energy efficiency and advanced and cleaner fossil-fuel technology, and promote investment in energy infrastructure and clean energy technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Electric’s renewable energy upgrades on Maui approved

Hawaiian Electric’s plans to build a new switchyard and make equipment modifications to two of the four retiring oil-firing generating units at the Kahului Power Plant, were recently approved by the Public Utilities Commission. Itʻs part of the companyʻs transition to using more renewable energy and cutting carbon emissions to power Maui.
HAWAII STATE
etftrends.com

Call on ACES for Clean Energy’s 2022 Comeback

There was no shortage of disappointment to go around in the renewable energy investing space this year. That disappointment is giving way to 2022 optimism. Should those cheery views pay off, exchange traded funds like the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) could regain the stellar form seen in 2020. Renewable energy stocks, including some ACES components, are often pricey, but some market observers see that situation abating.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

New Ally in Climate Change Battle: Digital Natural Gas

New Digital Natural Gas and methane contracts enable producers to differentiate low-methane production. Methane emissions trap more than 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide during the first 20 years in the atmosphere and account for about 15% of greenhouse gas emissions. As the world accelerates efforts to cut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

DOE Opens Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations

The new DOE office will help deliver on President Biden's bold climate agenda. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the establishment of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations. The new DOE office will help deliver on President Biden’s bold climate agenda, create new, good-paying jobs for American families...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

DOE announces $100 million for clean energy technologies

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced another $100 million for projects with new technologies to help reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and modernize the grid. The funding comes from the DOE’s program — Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP). Projects selected for funding must...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
phelpscountyfocus.com

Midwest lags in national clean energy policy ranking

An analysis of 100 major cities by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) revealed that nationwide, cities are largely not on track to meet their own greenhouse gas reduction goals and/or they don’t collect data that would allow them to meaningful log such emissions reductions. ACEEE rated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
swfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Funds and Public Pensions Return to Making Clean Energy Investments

According to SWFI transaction data, sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans plowed capital back in 2021 toward renewable investments. Influenced by the 2015 Paris Agreement, a number of global asset owners have aligned capital commitments toward clean energy transition goals set by various nations. In 2021, sovereign wealth funds and public pensions directly invested US$ 9.77 billion in clean energy investments compared to US$ 5.56 billion in 2020, and US$ 9.94 billion in 2019. These amounts do not even reflect limited partner commitments by global swfs and pensions into funds like the Brookfield Global Transition Fund and the TPG Rise Climate Fund. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on clean energy investments for asset owners, as wealth funds focused on the risk elements of their portfolios and acted opportunistically in various markets such as listed equities, real estate, private equity, and in some rare cases cryptocurrencies. Some sovereign funds had to bailout or provide financial support to industries such as airlines in 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Suburban Times

PSE raises target for expanding clean energy goals

Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy submitted its plan for moving to more than 60 percent clean electricity by the end of 2025 and meeting its aspirational goal of being a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. Having filed an initial draft plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) in October, PSE’s final Clean Energy Implementation plan (CEIP) filed Dec. 17, further defines a course of action for clean electricity programs and investments for the next four years, aligning with policies established by Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA).
OLYMPIA, WA
investing.com

Xcel Energy (XEL) Strong on Capex and Clean Energy Plans

Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL).’s XEL planned investments in enhancing clean-energy generation capacity and infrastructure along with a consistent rise in its existing natural gas and electric customer base are key catalysts. In the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 0.2% against...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

Dover announces two acquisitions focused on clean energy

Acme, established in 1969 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, US, and RegO, established in 1918 and headquartered in Elon, North Carolina, US, are well-established and growing providers of highly-engineered, mission-critical components and services that facilitate the production, storage, and distribution of cryogenic gases used in a diverse set of applications. The businesses supply engineered components such as valves, regulators, vacuum jacketed piping, fittings, safety devices, LNG fuelling components, and other specialty flow control devices to blue chip customers from a variety of end-markets exposed to high secular growth trends. Acme employs approximately 205 people and is expected to generate approximately US$70 million in sales in full year 2021, and RegO employs approximately 725 people and is expected to generate approximately US$210 million in sales in full year 2021. Acme has generated double-digital average annual revenue growth (excluding impact of acquisitions) over 2018-2021, and RegO has delivered annualised growth in the high-single digits over the same period. Both businesses grew in 2020. The acquisitions are expected to be accretive to Dover’s consolidated EBITDA margins, with additional significant synergy potential from leveraging Dover’s operating scale and capabilities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Inflation Adds to Cost of Clean Energy Transition

Energy companies have to spend more to build solar and wind farms for the first time in years because of cost inflation and supply-chain problems, adding a financial speed bump to the switch from fossil fuels. Clean-energy projects are exposed to inflation in old-school commodity markets by their dependence on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

These supergrids are uniting the world’s clean energy supplies

On cloudy days, and at night, solar panels stop generating power. On calm days, wind turbines stop spinning. But, in the push toward a clean energy transition, people are increasingly reliant on renewable power — so when the sun goes down on a hot day in California, for instance, an energy shortage looms.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

The 5 biggest clean energy stories from 2021

This article was adapted from Energy Weekly, a free newsletter about the clean energy transition. It’s been a big year for clean energy. From policy to action, the public and private sectors are spurring forward the great energy transition in meaningful ways. Here are the five biggest stories from the year past, and why they’ll matter months and years into the future.
AGRICULTURE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Thanks for exposing clean energy contract

In response to Shane Dixon Kavanaugh’s Dec. 12 article “Portland awarded $12M clean energy contract to executive with long history of financial misdeeds, unpaid taxes”: Excellent decision to allow a reporter enough time to investigate this story, and excellent reporting as well. I was a long-time government employee and continue to be a strong supporter of local government. But the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability’s response to what The Oregonian/OregonLive uncovered – “We’ll absolutely be looking at this in terms of process and use it as a painful lesson not to let this ever happen again”— is not sufficient. It can’t be allowed to happen this time. The statement by city officials that they plan to delay execution of the contract must result in the contract’s invalidation. I trust The Oregonian/OregonLive to keep us informed on this issue.
PORTLAND, OR
KIVI-TV

Idaho Power proposes expanding clean energy options

Idaho Power is working to bring more clean energy options to Idaho. It's part of the company's goal to shift to 100 percent clean energy by 2045. Idaho Power's proposed "Clean Energy Your Way" program will offer three different options: flexible, subscription, and construction. Here's how those three options break...
IDAHO STATE
Chicago Business Journal

Clean energy firm LanzaTech raises another $30M

Chicago clean-tech firm LanzaTech has raised more funding as it looks to turn pollution into everyday products like fabric and fragrances. LanzaTech has raised $30 million in new capital from ArcelorMittal, a steel manufacturing company headquartered in Luxembourg. The company made the investment through its XCarb innovation fund, and it's the fourth investment ArcelorMittal has made from the fund since March.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Clean Energy Drive Buoys Cobalt

The expanding electric vehicle industry plus the push to reduce carbon emissions is lifting demand for battery metal cobalt. Watch the full video on the CME website. The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

