As the Biden Administration continues to advocate the Build Better Back Bill through Congress, one lawmaker voted against the legislation. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra says one of his concerns with the overall bill is the installment of 150 additional entitlement programs and he is worried two current programs with Social Security and Medicare are on the verge of going bankrupt and the White House wants to start 150 new programs. Feenstra adds, another issue with the new entitlement programs are only guaranteed to be funded for two years.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO