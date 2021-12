With about six months left before the June 28 primary election, state lawmakers are firming up plans to run for office in newly drawn districts. Or in one case, not run. State Rep. Keith Sommer said Wednesday he plans to retire after nearly a quarter century in the Illinois legislature. The Republican from Mackinaw said he will finish his 12th term in office. That term ends in January 2023.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO