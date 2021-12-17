Bell, Marinelli honored by Georgia Dugout Club

By Griffin Callaghan gcallaghan@cherokeetribune.com
Following the River Ridge softball team’s run to the Class AAAAAA state championship game, Lily Bell and coach Andrew Marinelli were both honored by the Georgia Dugout Club. Bell was the Class AAAAAA Player of the Year, and Marinelli was announced as the Coach of the Year after River Ridge went...
A Georgia high school quarterback and class of 2022 recruit has died after complications from a routine surgery. Robbie Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing undisclosed complications, his Roswell High School football coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died Wednesday morning, his family...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — It’s a difficult task to winnow down the best of the best, but the 2021 All-Tribune Team reflects a cross-section of the top players from the seven teams in the newspaper’s coverage area. The All-Tribune Team features teams from one 7A school (Hewitt-Trussville), three 6A schools (Clay-Chalkville, Pinson […]
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pine-Richland High School is looking for a head football coach again.
Steve Campos, who took over when the district didn’t renew Eric Kasperowicz’s contract, said in a letter to football parents and the booster club that he was resigning for “lingering health reasons,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
He said he had knee replacement surgery last week and another surgery scheduled in March, the P-G reported. After one season as head coach, Campos is leaving the position open for Pine-Richland to fill again.
Kasperowicz is now a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt and hasn’t commented on the coaching situation at all this fall, but the Post-Gazette said those close to him have said he’d like to return to high school coaching, especially at Pine-Richland.
Pine-Richland didn’t renew the contracts of Kasperowicz and his entire staff earlier this summer over allegations of hazing, “rites of passage” and intimidation. The decision caused outrage among parents and resulted in Kasperowicz suing the district twice.
