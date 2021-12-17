ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell, Marinelli honored by Georgia Dugout Club

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the River Ridge softball team’s run to the Class AAAAAA state championship game, Lily Bell and coach Andrew Marinelli were both honored by the Georgia Dugout Club. Bell was the Class AAAAAA Player of the Year, and Marinelli was announced as the Coach of the Year after River Ridge went...

