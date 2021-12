When an artist chooses to take that next step with their career and start to release music, they need to brand themselves appropriately. If your legal name doesn't have a nice ring to it, then you may need to get creative and find something that helps prospective fans learn more about you. Before Roddy Ricch was Roddy Ricch, he was Roderick Wayne Moore Jr. But before he became a multi-platinum artist, there was a slight chance that the rapper would call himself something completely different. He revealed his almost-name in a new interview with Big Boy.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO