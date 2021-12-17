FX Sets Premiere Date For ‘Better Things’ Final Season

The film will begin streaming next month following premieres at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival and London’s FrightFest. Shudder has set an exclusive debut date of January 20, 2022 for THE LAST THING MARY SAW, the feature writing/directing debut of Edoardo Vitaletti. Stefanie Scott (INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 3), Isabelle Furhman (ORPHAN, CELL), Judith Roberts (ERASERHEAD, DEAD SILENCE) and Rory Culkin (LORDS OF METAL) star; the synopsis: “Southold, New York, 1843: Young Mary [Scott], blood trickling from behind the blindfold tied around her eyes, is interrogated about the events surrounding her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, we witness Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finding fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor [Fuhrman], the home’s maid. Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking, and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination, to be dealt with as severely as possible. The couple attempt to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger (Culkin) and the revelation of greater forces at work.”

