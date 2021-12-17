ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois governor signs bill to repeal requirement for minors seeking abortion to tell parents

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law a measure to repeal a requirement that abortion providers notify the parents of minors seeking the procedure. The move to repeal the 1995 Parental Notice of Abortion Act barely passed out of the Democratic-controlled state legislature during its fall session with...

www.gazettextra.com

