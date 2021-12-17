James Fuller: Hampshire all-rounder extends contract until 2023

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes, head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and we...
