TikTok user @princeea shares three mistakes that people commonly make in the morning. The first one is something that most of us are guilty of: looking at our phone as soon as we wake up, and then scrolling through social media. He explains that the sunlight should be the first light that hits our eyes, as opposed to artificial blue light. Starting our day looking at our phones can also hinder our productivity for the day, and cause us to lay in bed longer than we should. According to Dr. Nikole Benders-Hadi, “immediately turning to your phone when you wake up can start your day off in a way that is more likely to increase stress and leave you feeling overwhelmed.”

