(Hennepin County, MN) -- A defense expert in the Kim Potter trial is expected to testify this week about a theory that may explain how an officer can mistake their handgun for a TASER. The theory is controversial, and some experts say it isn't scientifically rigorous enough for a jury to hear. Dr. Laurence Miller is expected to testify about the "slips and capture" theory, which is meant to explain how an officer can mistake their handgun for a TASER. Dr. Miller has been criticized previously for taking established scientific concepts in neuroscience and psychology and molding them to fit police use of force cases.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO