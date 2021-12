CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign-Urbana health officials are warning the public about the omicron variant. "We have been through wave after wave but let me assure you that what's coming next- is a tsunami. When omicron gets here it's going to be a tsunami and it's going to be like nothing we've ever seen," Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Health Department said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

