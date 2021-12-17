ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans, trains and automobiles — and more — dominate report for proposed A's ballpark

By Ron Leuty
San Francisco Business Times
 6 days ago
NBC Sports

Oakland EIR release 'huge milestone' for A's planned ballpark

The Athletics' quest to build a waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal in Oakland took a big step Friday when the city released a 3,500-page Environmental Impact Report (EIR). Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf told ABC7 News' Casey Pratt on Thursday that the EIR is "thorough and exhaustive, and it ensures that the project is environmentally safe and sustainable."
Athletics Nation

City of Oakland releases final EIR for A’s Howard Terminal ballpark project

The Oakland A’s reached another significant milestone on Friday in their pursuit of a new stadium in the Bay Area. The City of Oakland released its final Environmental Impact Report for the waterfront ballpark district at Howard Terminal, where the team hopes to build its new home. Click here to view the entire 3,500-page report.
San Francisco Business Times

