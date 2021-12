TikTok is planning to launch a service to deliver food that has gone viral on its app.The video app is partnering with company Virtual Dining Concepts to create the meals for customers across the United States.‘TikTok Kitchens’, as it is being called, will launch in 300 locations by the end of next year. The process is like other ghost kitchens – where a centralised location cooks food for a variety of businesses – but the app’s service will apparently use a restaurant’s existing kitchen. Employees on site will provide training, food packaging, and recipes.The menu will be based on the...

