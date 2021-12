For the past year, demand for second homes in states such as Florida and South Carolina has skyrocketed. And as travel restrictions ease, buyers are also looking for real estate beyond the country's borders (in Mexico, for example). However, because remote work has become the standard in certain industries, some people are packing up and leaving big cities for good in search of great weather, spacious homes, and lower taxes. So, if your 2022 plans include a new home, you may want to consider Florida.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO