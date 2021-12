Nearly all of the businesses operating in the U.S. are small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and they employ more than 47% of Americans, according to 2019 data from the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy. Even the pandemic and its ensuing economic downturn were not enough to keep these enterprises from launching last year, with nearly one-third more SMBs forming in 2020 than in 2019. SMBs represent an integral part of the global economy, but their lower loan values and higher chances of business failure historically have left them underserved by the financial industry.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO