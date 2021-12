Realtor.com and HarrisX surveyed first-time homebuyers in spring 2021 and again in fall to understand how their priorities have shifted in a competitive housing market. The survey found that while more than a quarter of hopeful first-time homebuyers were unsuccessful at purchasing a home in 2021, 72% are aiming to buy in 2022. And after months of trying, home shoppers have a better understanding of what it will take to write a winning offer.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO