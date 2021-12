Who remembers the Catfish Casino Boat? Have you ever wondered what happened to the famous boat on the water?. The famous Catfish Bend Casino (that I remember anyway) would travel to and from Fort Madison Iowa to Burlington., I remember on my 21-birthday my parents took me to the casino where I played penny slots for hours. The casino on the river started in 1994 and ran until 2007. From what I remember the first and second floors had several bars, all of the gambling tables, and slot machines. The third floor was the main restaurant and banquet hall.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO