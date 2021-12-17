Who is Super Gremlin about and is it really the number 1 song in the world?

It’s hard to say where the drama between Drake and the artist formerly known as Kanye West and their respective camps began. Some say Ye soured on Drake early; it’d explain past quirks like removing his guest verse from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’s “All of the Lights” in 2010. Others point to the late aughts tiff between Lil Wayne, Drake’s mentor and former Young Money labelmate, and Pusha-T, a regular Ye collaborator and president of Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music label since 2015. Whatever the case, Ye and Drake have ups and downs, but last night the duo seemed to be on their best terms since Ye’s guest spot at Drake’s OVO Fest in 2013. Drake performed a set of Certified Lover Boy songs at the elder rapper’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Thursday, tipping relations between the longtime frenemies back to what looks like friendship after a tense summer tit-for-tat characterized by spiteful leaks and subliminal disses that stopped abruptly when Texas hip-hop exec J. Prince stepped in to broker a cooldown, as we’re told he did a few years back when Drake was gearing up to scorch the earth after the release of the Pusha-T diss track “The Story of Adidon.” Hoover led Chicago’s Gangster Disciples in the late ’60s until a murder arrest in 1973 resulted in a 200-year sentence; Hoover publicly denounced crime in the ’90s but was found guilty of a gaggle of conspiracy and extortion charges while serving time for the murder charge.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO