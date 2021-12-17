Real Estate Corner: Here comes the regifter

I would be duly impressed if anyone reading knows the artist for today's article title's source "Here Comes the Hotstepper." It's Ini Kamoze. I know. Me neither. I love that song and it will now be bouncing around in my head for the rest of the day. The point...
A few weeks ago, right after Thanksgiving, was “Small Business Saturday.” It is held to remind us to shop locally and to support the businesses that support local fundraisers, youth sports, charities, and other community charity events. It is important to note that most real estate companies in our area are small businesses with brokerages and appraisal firms averaging four to seven people in each office. Many of these offices, and the individual brokers, appraisers and agents in them, assist a multitude of organizations and causes in our area while also working with clients and customers.
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offers you the chance to have your own private Shangri-La. Transformations – Designer Sue Schwarz recommends casting a fresh eye...
Etiquette is defined as a customary code of polite behavior in social and professional settings – the behavior exhibited in interactions with family, friends, coworkers or strangers. When looking for a home, it is easy to get swept up in the emotion and excitement, and in some cases the frustration of the process. This can easily lead to overlooking the unwritten rules of the etiquette-based kind. And yes, as with most any social or professional interaction, real estate is no exception.
I often get asked a question around this time of the year. I’m not sure why it normally happens as the new year approaches, but maybe it has to do with people evaluating the previous 12 months and setting goals for the year to come. The questions is in...
New York City real estate is a special breed with its own special playbook. As one of the largest markets in the country, closing deals here can be a real thrill — and it’s been this way for decades. One brokerage, Warburg Realty, was founded in 1896, and currently has over 120 agents in offices on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side and on Hudson Street in Tribeca.
There, I said it. The residents of Belle Harbor and Neponsit were recently blindsided by a government plan that includes reconstructing and expanding the existing dunes on the beach while promising more security to homeowners. As a result, obstructive and cumbersome ramps allowing handicapped folks to surmount these giant structures will be required by law. The community has been staunchly opposed to much of the dune portion of the project. The fierce opposition has been to the proposed switchback ramping systems that will force all beachgoers to traverse hundreds of feet of meandering ramps just to get to and from the sand, as well as the proposed handicapped pathway connecting all these ramps. Many believe however that the pathway’s true purpose is to connect the Rockaway Boardwalk with Riis Park. As a result, this quiet residential neighborhood will now be connecting the two crowded popular destinations that were each designed for the masses. If the fundamental need for this contentious pathway is truly to provide access to the ramping systems rather than connecting the two destinations, then by simply eliminating the dunes we can solve both problems.
Transfers in the Town of Riverhead reported by Suffolk Research Service for the period Nov. 16 – Nov. 30, 2021. S. Trust Stadnicki to Cousins Cabana LLC, 128 Creek Rd, Seasonal Residences, .16 Ac, $510,000; on Nov. 23, 2021. Stelmaschuk by Ref to 87 Sandy Court LLC, 2639 N...
Local November 2021 sales and trend information courtesy of The Crawford Group. What’s in shorter supply than the housing inventory? Appraisers. As we have mentioned in previous articles; there are many aspects to a real estate transaction. Once a contract is accepted by the parties, inspections completed, the lender orders the appraisal from a third-party service. This keeps all parties at an arm’s length distance with the appraiser. This was one of the corrective actions that resulted from the financial meltdown in the early 2000’s.
TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT – HOUSEHOLD… OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!!. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS w/this exceptional offering of real estate. Selling to the highest bidder, totaling 38 +/- acres being offered in 3 (three) tracts. TRACT 1: approx. 11.7 +/- acres of wooded and open ground and road frontage. Features a 1278 sq.ft. home w/2 bedrooms – 2bath – kitchen – dining area-sitting room-great room-attached garage-forced air gas furnace & air conditioning. 2 gas log fireplaces, located in the dining area and great room. Home also features a Sunroom overlooking the back yard. Large enough for recreation & hunting. Also featuring an 1120 Sq. ft. Pole Building, a 14 x 90 Winner House Trailer with 3 bedroom – 1½ bath-Living room- kitchen/dining area. This trailer offers an income potential or mother-in-law suite. TRACT 2: Approx. 24.1 +/- ACRES, Consisting of Tillable ground – Pond – Woods & road frontage. Potential for Recreation-hunting-Maturing Woods and undergrowth for deer-turkey and other wildlife with plenty of signs of white-tail on this tract. TRACT 3: Offers a smaller tract consisting of 2.12 +/- Acres of wooded land with full road frontage. Small tract is adjacent to tracts 1 & 2, located on the opposite side of the County Road.
This is a large home with an open floor plan. It features a fireplace in the large living room — it is 3 ft. tall and 5.5 ft. wide. There are large bedrooms and a master with an attached 11x11-foot exercise/nursery room. The den has windows on three sides...
It takes a savvy home seller to negotiate top dollar for their home. That's why GOBankingRates talked to the experts and compiled the 25 best tips on how to add value to your home before you put it on...
