You know how there are times when we’ve waited for something for far too long and the wait just overwhelms the feeling of finally getting your hands on what we’ve been waiting for? Well, if we had to put it in a nutshell, the Black Widow movie from the Marvel stable of otherwise fine movie horses, we would put it just like that. Fortunately, we don’t really have to put it into a nutshell, which is why we can bring you this list of 10 reasons why Black Widow went from most anticipated to quite disappointing.

