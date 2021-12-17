Elmira Correctional Facility featured in History Channel show ‘Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman’

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Related
‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91
Sally Ann Howes, who started as a child actor before she later starred in the 1968 film “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” with Dick Van Dyke, has died. She was 91.
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
Didion's publisher Penguin Random House announced the author's death on Wednesday.
‘Priceless moment’: Kids go wild after teacher sinks ‘Hail Mary’ basket from across schoolyard, video shows
A group of third-grade students at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C., were treated to hot chocolate after their teacher, former Rutgers University basketball player Kathleen Fitzpatrick, managed to sink a basket from the opposite end of the schoolyard.
Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their Worcester home
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn’t heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX cancels ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ due to omicron surge
Joel McHale and Ken Jeong were slated to host the New Year's Eve special.
Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in New York
NEW YORK (WWTI) — A case of a fatal rabbit disease has been confirmed in New York State. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed a case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, or RHDV2, in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County on December 15. According to the Department, RHDV2 was first […]
‘Why aren’t you married yet?’: 1 in 3 people dreading awkward holiday conversations with family
The holidays are typically when families and friends come together and ask each other embarrassing questions.
NYC adds testing; no decision on Times Square New Year’s Eve
With COVID-19 cases spiking, New York City officials said Wednesday they’re opening more testing sites and restricting visiting at city-run hospitals and jails — but having crowds in Times Square for New Year’s Eve is still a go, for now.
RELATED PEOPLE
Should we visit grandma? Omicron disrupts holiday travel plans
Many health experts are begging people not to let down their guard.
Universal Orlando to require masks regardless of vaccination status
The news comes as University of Florida researchers predict that COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 reported daily cases from the omicron variant, with the actual number of infections being potentially five times higher.
Funeral arrangements made for Chuck Hunt, husband of former Governor Jane Swift.
Chuck Hunt, the husband of the first woman to serve as governor of Massachusetts, has died. Calling hours are scheduled for Sunday at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home in North Adams.
Festivus 2021: Here’s what to know about the holiday ‘for the rest of us’
Are you already tired of Christmas, even though it isn't here yet? Or maybe you don't celebrate Hanukkah or the other winter holidays. If so, December 23 is your day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I’m still in here’: Woman trapped in her mind after colonoscopy
"Help me. I am still in here and I still can't get out." That was the desperate plea for help -- not from a prisoner, but from a Central Ohio woman who was trapped inside her own mind.
The Big E officially 3rd largest fair in North America
The numbers are in and The Big E is officially the third largest fair in North America.
What anglers need to safely ice fish in New York
NEW YORK (WWTI) — With the arrival of winter in New York, anglers are preparing to head to the ice. In preparation for the ice fishing season, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is encouraging more new and experienced anglers to get outdoors. “With proper preparedness and safe ice, anyone can […]
U.S. cable and satellite TV usage drops significantly since 2015
The number of Americans who say they watch television via cable or satellite has dropped significantly from 76% in 2015 to 56% this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
WWLP
Upscale Socks partners with Friends of the Homeless to provide socks for families in need
As the holiday season is upon us, Upscale Socks partnered with Friends of the homeless to provide stylish socks for those in need.
Police: Former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis arrested
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Guilderland Police, former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis was arrested Sunday, December 19. Lewis was arrested by Guilderland Police after he refused to take a breath test. Lewis will be arraigned January 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in Guilderland Town Court. This is a developing story […]
Students showcase musical talents at Chicopee charter school
A multicultural celebration took place at a local charter school Wednesday night, with a guest appearance from a Holyoke Councilor At Large elect.
WWLP
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.https://WWLP.com
Comments / 0