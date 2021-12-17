Morris set to make US return Saturday in friendly vs Bosnia

FOXBORO (CBS) — Brad Knighton isn’t going anywhere. The goalkeeper and the Revolution have agreed to a one-year contract, which means Knighton is returning for his 15th MLS campaign and his 12th in a New England uniform — the most in club history. Knighton has amassed 81 regular season appearances with 78 starts and a 32-26-20 record over his career, with two additional postseason appearances. He’s made 52 of those appearances with New England, and is one of five Revolution players to start at least 50 league games in goal for the club. In addition, Knighton ranks second in club history...

MLS ・ 6 HOURS AGO