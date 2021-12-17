ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stephen Kenny confident of signing new deal as Republic of Ireland boss

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vC1N_0dQ2ooGr00

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is “pretty certain” his contract will be extended for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The 50-year-old’s existing terms are due to expire in July but talks have begun over a new deal.

Kenny met Football Association of Ireland chief executive Jonathan Hill last week in England after travelling to watch the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

“We sat down and had a chat, just an introductory chat, so it’s started and hopefully we can progress from there,” said Kenny.

“I don’t see it as any major issue. I’m sure we can move forward and sort it all out.

“It’s a process really and we’re just involved at the start of the process. Talks are ongoing. They’ve just started really.

“I’m involved in the Nations League campaign and I’m pretty certain I will be manager for the European Championship campaign as well.”

Kenny has lost just one of his last 10 games as national team boss following a winless opening 11 fixtures after succeeding Mick McCarthy.

I'm involved in the Nations League campaign and I'm pretty certain I will be manager for the European Championship campaign as well.

Stephen Kenny

His current contract will see him remain in charge of Ireland’s opening four matches of the Nations League next June.

The Irish were on Thursday drawn in Group B1 of that tournament alongside Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia, with their final two fixtures scheduled for September.

Having failed to qualify for next year’s winter World Cup in Qatar, those appointments will be the country’s only competitive outings in 2022.

The qualifying draw for Euro 2024 – which will be staged in Germany – is due to take place in October.

Kenny is also eager to keep his backroom team together, including assistant Anthony Barry – who is also a coach at Chelsea – and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely, who performs a similar role at Crystal Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4QIZ_0dQ2ooGr00

“We all love working together and have a great working environment,” said Kenny. “The whole backroom team, the longer we’ve worked together, the better we’ve got.

“As a unit working together, we’d like to keep it intact and that would be the idea. I think they would ideally like to stay on.

“They (Barry and Kiely) are involved in the day-to-day stuff with their clubs so they’re not thinking real long term.

“They both want to stay on board and they’re very much an important part of the set-up going forward.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Barry
Person
Mick Mccarthy
Person
Dean Kiely
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andrew Robertson ‘lucky to be walking’ after Harry Kane tackle, Mark Clattenburg claims

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Of Ireland#Uefa Nations League#The Uefa Nations League#Coybig#European#The Nations League#Irish
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Henderson accuses Premier League of ‘not taking player welfare seriously’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is concerned that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough.The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.“I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,” Henderson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea hoping Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi fit to face Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes to have Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi available for the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.The attacking duo are among eight players who have been sidelined after testing positive during the Covid-19 outbreak at Stamford Bridge.Striker Lukaku and winger Hudson-Odoi are at the stage where they can return to training if they can provide a negative test – as is full-back Ben Chilwell, although he is still out injured.“If I understood it correctly, we need a negative test and we have negative tests for Romelu, Callum and Ben Chilwell,” said Tuchel. “Although Ben Chilwell will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pep Guardiola thinks player strike unlikely despite sharing welfare concerns

Pep Guardiola has revealed it has crossed his mind that players could strike over welfare issues, although he does not think it will happen.The Manchester City boss says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.A number of clubs are now facing a fixture backlog amid a raft of postponements...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton request to postpone Burnley game rejected by Premier League

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Welsh spectator shut-out is a major blow, says Cardiff chief Mehmet Dalman

Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...
HEALTH
The Independent

Jess Breach to return for Harlequins after breaking her back in training

Electric winger Jess Breach will return for Harlequins on 27 December against Wasps after breaking her back in training.The 24-year-old injured her ankle in last season’s semi-final but got back on the pitch for two matches of this campaign in October. Then she broke her back in what she said could have been a life or death situation.“Nobody knew how bad it was going to be,” she told BBC Sport. “I just thought ‘I’ve got a dead back’, like you get a dead calf or dead quads. But then I couldn’t really move or walk so I had to go...
WORLD
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.This guy, though!#EFL | #CarabaoCup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aberdeen chair calls on Nicola Sturgeon to let more fans into Boxing Day matches

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack appealed directly to Nicola Sturgeon to allow fans into Boxing Day matches after the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) partially brought forward the winter break.With 10 of the 12 cinch Premiership clubs in favour of postponing festive fixtures in light of crowd restrictions, the SPFL board agreed to reschedule matches on the December 29 and New Year fixture cards, but not Boxing Day games.The Scottish Government allowed crowds at three Premiership matches on Wednesday despite on Tuesday announcing maximum 500-strong attendances for live outdoor events from Boxing Day for a period of up to three weeks,...
WORLD
ESPN

New England Revolution sign Omar Gonzalez to two-year deal

The New England Revolution signed free-agent defender Omar Gonzalez to a two-year contract on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Gonzalez, who has three MLS Cup titles (2011, 2012, 2014), four MLS Best XI selections (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014) and MLS Defender of the Year (2011) honors on his resume.
MLS
The Independent

The Independent

393K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy