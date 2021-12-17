ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

New Vaccine Rollout Data Is Out

By Rada Mateescu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been revealed that the emergence of the Omicron variant made it pretty clear that the pandemic will not be over until it’s defeated everywhere – this is how a new article posted by The Guardian begins. The same article continues and notes the fact that...

AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data published on Wednesday,suggesting that the U.S. drugmaker's existing COVID-19 vaccine can help combat the new Omicron variant. Novavax's two-dose, protein-based vaccine was authorized for use this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Killeen Daily Herald

70% of Bell adults vaccinated, new CDC data shows; updated rates come as health district hires new director

More than 70% of Bell County adults are fully vaccinated as new data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that local vaccination rates have increased. Although information from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows a vaccination rate of 42.78% for those 5 years or older, new information on the CDC COVID Data Tracker shows that vaccinations rates are 70.4% for adults 18 or older.
TEXAS STATE
myfox28columbus.com

One year since vaccine rollout in Ohio, doctors continue to push vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One year ago Tuesday, the first COVID-19 vaccines began going into Ohioan's arms. Vaccines were distributed to healthcare workers at hospitals in central Ohio. "These vaccines have just been phenomenal when you think about where we were when the pandemic first came out and where...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
13News Now

Booster rollout raises question about meaning of being 'fully vaccinated'

NORFOLK, Va. — What does it mean to be fully vaccinated? Norfolk Acting Health Director Dr. Parham Jaberi acknowledges it can be a tricky term. “I think for right now, the common acceptance is still the two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna and the one dose of the J&J for work requirements and many others," he said. "And then came along the boosters."
NORFOLK, VA
World Economic Forum

These are the 5 primary factors that indicate a successful vaccine rollout

Access to and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines has been heterogeneous and uneven, with more advanced economies having a larger share of vaccinations. Vaccines appear to retain efficacy against the highly infectious Delta variant but have a lower marginal impact compared to other strains. However, the mutation of the virus suggests...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Fauci says a redefinition of fully vaccinated is 'on the table'

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box," President Joe Biden's top medical advisor said that there was no doubt that optimum vaccination was with a booster dose. Currently, individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated either two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS

