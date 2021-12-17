Mayor-elect plans to bring back controversial criminal justice practices

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Tuesday he is canceling his planned inauguration ceremony at Kings Theater in Brooklyn.
Adams said it was being canceled due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
“It is best for us to forgo an inauguration because we don’t want to put people in a dangerous environment,” he told reporters.
The theater can seat 3,000 people.
Watch: Eric Adams Announces Appointments, Cancels Inauguration Ceremony
