Mayor-elect plans to bring back controversial criminal justice practices

pix11.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen scores of city correction officers rallied against proposed jail...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Cancels Plans For Jan. 1 Inaugural Ceremony Due To Omicron Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Tuesday he is canceling his planned inauguration ceremony at Kings Theater in Brooklyn. Adams said it was being canceled due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. “It is best for us to forgo an inauguration because we don’t want to put people in a dangerous environment,” he told reporters. The theater can seat 3,000 people. Watch: Eric Adams Announces Appointments, Cancels Inauguration Ceremony COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here The ceremony...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

NYC's mayor-elect says he'll restore solitary confinement on Rikers Island before closing the facility, despite the UN calling the practice 'torture'

NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams said he'll bring back solitary confinement at Rikers Island jail. Solitary confinement has been called "torture" by the United Nations. Rikers Island has a history of neglecting its inmates. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams said at a Thursday press conference that he will bring "punitive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Solitary Confinement#Rikers Island
MSNBC

'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary

In an escalation in the January 6th riot probe, investigators are considering whether to send a criminal referral to the DOJ to investigate evidence of criminal conduct by Donald Trump and others, according to The New York Times. The Committee is also seeking its first interview with a House lawmaker, GOP Congressman Scott Perry, and planning televised hearings for next week.Dec. 22, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
News Break
Politics
davisvanguard.org

SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin Fights Back, Insists He’s Dedicated to Changing ‘Broken’ Criminal Justice System, and Holding Criminals Accountable

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin struck back at his critics at a rally this past Monday, charging that when he entered office as the DA of San Francisco he came into a broken criminal justice system, and that he’s pushing hard for change, which includes holding criminals accountable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pix11.com

Essex County executive talks COVID surge in region

COVID cases are exploding at a rapid pace. Nearly 2,000 of those positive cases come out of Essex County, which is seeing a higher rate than most of the state. Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo discussed how the area is working to keep residents safe and increase testing.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

