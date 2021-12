Prison Architect has been released on the Epic Games Store today, Paradox Interactive has confirmed. To mark this launch Prison Architect is currently free on the Epic Games Store, and it will remain free until December 16th. This promotion does not extend to all the game’s DLC which are also available from today on the store. Cleared for Transfer is free but that will always be the case as it adds the ability to transfer prisoners between different security sectors of the prison.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO