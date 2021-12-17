ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Parishioners Rejoice Upon News Of Release Of Hostages In Haiti

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLADYSMITH, Wis. (WCCO) — There is a sense of relief in a small Wisconsin town after news that all of the hostages held for two months in Haiti have been freed. That includes a family from the area of Ladysmith. A release late this afternoon from Christian Aid...

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
Remaining 12 hostages in Haiti set free by gang

A Haiti gang released the remaining 12 hostages that were first abducted exactly two months ago, according to U.S. and Haiti officials and the Christian organization that sent them. The hostages were kidnapped just east of Port-au-Prince by a violent gang, 400 Mawozo, on Oct. 16. Among the group were...
Last Of The Haiti Hostages Found Freedom By Making Daring Escape

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The remaining captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring escape. Christian Aid Ministries said the group eluded their kidnappers and walked for miles over difficult terrain. A total of 17 people from the missionary group were abducted more than two months ago. Earlier Monday, the church agency’s general director said the organization forgives the captors. “A message to the kidnappers: You cost our hostages and their families a lot of suffering. However, Jesus taught us by word and by his own example that the power of forgiving love is stronger than the hate of violent force,” said David Troyer. The group says all the former hostages have been flown out of Haiti and are doing well.
Missionary hostages escaped Haiti kidnappers: church organization

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults. "They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference. "Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
Ohio Ministry releases video statement after all hostages released from Haiti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a video statement, Christian Aid Ministries said the 17 hostages who were kidnapped for months had forgiven their kidnappers. The statement comes after the remaining 12 hostages were released on Thursday after a Haitian gang kidnapped them on October 16th. Seventeen Christian missionaries, including five...
Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti, mission agency says

All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal and are “doing reasonably well.” That’s according to a statement Friday by the head of Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio-based missions organization. David Troyer, its general director, also says the organization is offering forgiveness to the captors. The group was kidnapped Oct. 16 by the 400 Mawozo gang. The last 12 hostages were freed Thursday, following the release of the other five previously. Details on the circumstances surrounding their release, such as whether ransom was paid, have not been made public.
Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release.
U.S. Citizens Released in Haiti

We welcome the news that the remaining 12 individuals, including 11 U.S. citizens, kidnapped on October 16 are free today. We are tremendously relieved for them and their families, with whom they will soon be reunited. We want to thank our partners in the Haitian National Police, international organizations, and...
Haiti hostages stage dramatic escape 'after receiving sign from God'

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organisation said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped...
Group of hostages freed from Haiti in time for Christmas

OAKLAND — This Christmas season, a group of 17 men, women and children who were held hostage in Haiti for two months are reunited with their loved ones. This includes a family with a connection to Garrett County. At a press conference on Monday, Christian Aid Ministries reported that...
Michigan family held hostage in Haiti ‘prayed to be home by Christmas,’ father says

HART, MI – After spending Thanksgiving Day held captive by Haitian gang members, Cheryl Noecker and her five children made a special prayer to God: To be home by Christmas. Those prayers, revealed during a Tuesday press conference, were answered after the Noecker family, and the 11 other remaining hostages kidnapped during a mission trip to Haiti, found freedom this week following nearly two months in captivity with the violent 400 Mawozo gang.
